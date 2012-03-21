COLUMN-Can commodity producers resist the temptations of the up cycle?: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 21 A Brazilian federal prosecutor filed criminal charges against U.S. oil company Chevron and drill-rig operator Transocean for a November oil spill off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, the prosecutor's office said in a statement on Wednesday.
The prosecutor, Eduardo Santos de Oliveira, also filed criminal charges against 1 7 k ey e xecutives and employees at C hevron and Transocean, ow ner of the world's largest oil rig fleet. A mong the defendants is Ge orge Buck, a U.S. citizen in charge of Chevron's operations in Brazil, the statement said.
Sentences could reach up to 31 years in jail, the prosecutors office said.
The charges, filed with a federal court in the Brazilian city of Campos de Goytacazes, will require the approval of a judge to proceed, a process that could take hours or days, the prosecutors office said. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Todd Benson and Bill Trott)
SINGAPORE, Feb 23 Two hundred firefighters battled a blaze at a Singapore waste management plant which triggered a series of explosions and sent a plume of black smoke into the early morning sky.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 22 All but a few dozen of the last holdouts from a months-long mass protest against a proposed oil pipeline in North Dakota peacefully vacated their riverside camp as an eviction deadline passed on Wednesday.