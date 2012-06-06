(Adds statement from Chevron)

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 5 Chevron, the second-largest U.S. oil company, faces problems regaining its Brazilian oil-drilling rights because it has not explained how it plans to "mitigate" problems at an offshore field, Magda Chambriard, Brazil's chief oil regulator, told reporters on Tuesday.

Chevron had its Brazilian drilling license suspended by the regulator, known as the ANP, after a November oil spill in the Frade field northeast of Rio de Janeiro. The oil was dispersed and did not reach the coastline.

Chevron says it continues to investigate the field's geology and report its findings to the ANP, it said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting By Jeb Blount; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)