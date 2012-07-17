* Director of ANP sees no reason Chevron can't restart
* Fines from ANP to total less than $25 mln -director
By Sabrina Lorenzi
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 17 Brazilian regulator ANP
said on Tuesday U.S. oil company Chevron Corp should
soon be able to resume production in a field off the coast of
Rio de Janeiro state that the company shut down after detecting
an oil seep following a November spill.
ANP said earlier this week the No. 2 U.S. oil company had
committed 25 safety violations related to the November 2011
spill at its Frade field, for which it would be fined less than
50 million reais ($25 million).
The regulator is due to release the final report on the
accident later this week.
The final report on the accident could have a bearing on
criminal charges and civil suits seeking nearly $20 billion in
damages and jail time for 17 company executives of Chevron and
its drilling contractor Transocean.
"They voluntarily stopped production. It was Chevron that
asked to stop and we have nothing against their returning to
production in principle," ANP Director General Magda Chambriard
told Reuters. "However, drilling and injecting water into wells
continues to be suspended."
A November pressure kick during the drilling of a well in
Frade, the only field Chevron operates in Brazil, is believed to
have caused the initial spill that released around 2,400 barrels
of oil into the ocean.
In March of this year Chevron suspended production entirely
at Frade after some seepage was discovered along the ocean floor
in the area of the Frade wells. But the company said there was
no relation between the November spill and the March seepage.
Before the November spill, Frade produced around 64,000
barrels of crude a day.
The ANP is also investigating the possible causes of the
March seep, specifically if the injection of water into the
Frade reservoir might be contributing to seepage. This report is
ongoing and separate from the initial report on the November
accident.
"Chevron Brasil is working with the ANP on all issues
related to the Frade field, including restarting production,"
the company's spokesman, Kurt Glaubitz, wrote Reuters in an
email.
Chevron and Transocean are still banned from drilling in
Frade by the ANP.
($1 = 2.035 reais)
(Additional reporting by Reese Ewing; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe
and Andrew Hay)