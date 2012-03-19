SAO PAULO, March 19 A Brazilian prosecutor plans
to allege this week that U.S. oil company Chevron has no way to
stop a leak in an offshore oil field where a November accident
led to a cracked seal while the company was "improperly"
drilling for sub-salt oil reservoirs.
Prosecutor Eduardo Santos de Oliveira told Reuters in a
telephone interview on Monday that the allegations stem from
police and prosecutors' reports being used to assemble criminal
indictments against Chevron, drill-rig operator
Transocean and 17 of their executives and employees.
A Chevron representative in San Ramon, California, said the
company's offshore drilling operation never aimed for sub-salt
oil targets and the company stopped the November leak in four
days. He said Chevron is capturing "residual" flows from the
affected Frade oil field.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Writing by Brad Haynes and Bob
Burgdorfer)