Sept 30 Chevron Corp (CVX.N) will unveil on
Monday a solar oilfield project that has been hit by cost
overruns and delays but serves as a showcase for the technology
of Chevron-backed solar thermal company BrightSource Energy.
The second-largest U.S. oil company said on Friday three of
its executives would attend the launch of the "demonstration
project" in Coalinga, California, which is designed to use
solar power to create steam to inject into wells to improve the
flow of heavy oil.
The project covers 65 acres (26 hectares), consisting of
7,600 mirrors focusing sunlight on a 327-foot (100-meter)
tower.
Success in Coalinga, which expanded greatly in the
California oil boom more than a century ago, would be a boost
for solar thermal technology, as many other projects have been
scrapped in favor of photovoltaic systems. [ID:nN1E75T179]
BrightSource, which filed with U.S. securities regulators
for an initial public offering in April [ID:nN25219102], said
in an amended filing in June that it set aside $40.2 million to
account for losses since the Coalinga project's inception,
$29.7 million more than originally anticipated.[ID:nN09136650]
The Oakland, California-based solar company blamed the cost
overruns on design and engineering changes, weather-related
delays and efforts to speed up completion of the project.
Sergio Hoyos, a business developer at Chevron Technology
Ventures, told Coalinga residents in August 2009, before
building began, that it would start up by the end of 2010.
Besides Chevron, other BrightSource investors include
Google Inc (GOOG.O), ALSTOM (ALSO.PA), BP Plc (BP.L), Morgan
Stanley (MS.N) and VantagePoint Capital Partners.
