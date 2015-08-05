(Adds reaction from Ecuador)
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK Aug 4 A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday
rejected Ecuador's challenge to a $96 million international
arbitration award in favor of energy giant Chevron Corp,
marking the latest twist in a decades-long dispute over the
development of oil fields in the South American country.
The dispute stemmed from a 1973 deal that called for Texaco
Petroleum Co, later acquired by Chevron, to develop oil fields
in exchange for selling oil to the Ecuadorean government at
below-market rates. Texaco filed several lawsuits in the 1990s
accusing Ecuador of violating the contract.
The District of Columbia U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
upheld a 2011 award from The Hague's Permanent Court of
Arbitration in the Netherlands.
The Ecuador Attorney General's office said in a statement
that it was reviewing the decision and evaluating options, which
could include an appeal.
The decision is not part of a separate legal battle brought
by a group of Ecuadorean villagers who claim Texaco caused
billions of dollars in pollution damage when it began exploring
oil deposits in the 1960s.
In the case at hand, Chevron initiated an arbitration
proceeding at The Hague in 2006, claiming the Ecuadorean courts
failed to resolve the lawsuits in a timely manner, violating a
treaty between Ecuador and the United States. A panel awarded
Chevron $96 million, which was subsequently upheld by the Dutch
court system.
Chevron then filed a federal lawsuit in Washington, seeking
a judgment confirming the panel's decision in order to collect
the award. After a federal judge affirmed the award in 2013,
Ecuador appealed to the D.C. Circuit.
Ecuador says the arbitration tribunal has no jurisdiction in
the case because the bilateral trade agreement took effect five
years after Texaco ended operations in Ecuador in 1992
"In signing the (treaty), Ecuador agreed to arbitration of
precisely this type of action," Circuit Judge Robert Wilkins
wrote on Tuesday for a three-judge panel.
In a statement, a Chevron spokesman said the company was
"pleased" and pegged the award at $106 million, including
interest.
Chevron continues to fight claims from the Ecuadorean
villagers, who have filed lawsuits in Canada, Brazil and
Argentina seeking to enforce a $9 billion judgment rendered in
Ecuador against Chevron.
In March 2014, a U.S. judge in New York issued a scathing
ruling finding that the villagers' American lawyer, Steven
Donziger, committed fraud in securing that judgment.
Donziger, who denies any wrongdoing, has appealed.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Aditional reporting by Alexandra
Valencia in Emeraldas, Ecuador; Editing by Bill Rigby and
Cynthia Osterman)