Feb 17 An arbitration panel reinforced an
order that Ecuador's government seek to suspend an $18 billion
court award against U.S. oil company Chevron Corp over
pollution in the South American country's rainforest.
A year after its original order, the three-person panel,
working under The Hague's Permanent Court of Arbitration, told
the Republic of Ecuador on Thursday to "take all measures
necessary" through its judicial, legislative or executive
branches to suspend enforcement of the award at home and abroad.
It is the latest sign that the landmark litigation, which
has run almost two decades, could go on for years longer as it
works it way through legal channels outside the country where
the pollution occurred.
Chevron has also appealed last February's ruling against it
to Ecuador's top court. The California company
inherited the case with its 2001 takeover of Texaco, which left
Ecuador nine years earlier after three decades in the country.
The arbitrators, who previously ordered Ecuador to take
measures to suspend the damages without specifying how, are
weighing whether they should decide if Ecuador violated a
U.S.-Ecuador treaty by failing to ensure Chevron had a fair
trial.
But the plaintiffs awarded the $18 billion a year ago say
they could try to collect in countries where Chevron has assets,
and believe the panel's ruling will not affect those plans.
Pablo Fajardo, lead lawyer for the local communities in that
case, argued in a statement on Friday that the panel's ruling
violated provisions of Ecuador's constitution prohibiting
interference in its courts, as well as treaties obligating the
government to protect citizens' rights to seek legal redress.
"The United States would never abide by such a ruling," said
Karen Hinton, Washington D.C.-based spokeswoman for the
Ecuadorean plaintiffs. "Nor will Ecuador or any other country
that has a system based on due process of law."
TO ECUADOR AND BACK
The plaintiffs accused Texaco of dumping oil-drilling waste
in unlined pits, causing illnesses among local people. They
began the case in 1993 in New York, before it was moved to a
court in the Amazonian town of Lago Agrio nearly a decade later.
Anticipating defeat in Lago Agrio, Chevron filed to set up
the arbitration tribunal in September 2009, and the company's
general counsel, Hewitt Pate, said on Friday it would seek
opportunities with Ecuador to resolve the arbitration.
"Chevron welcomes the constructive steps that Ecuador has
recently taken, such as the announcement that Petroecuador will
remediate sites impacted by oil production and the
acknowledgement that the tribunal's award applies to all
(government) branches," Pate said in a statement.
Working under rules set by the United Nations Commission on
International Trade Law, the panel includes an arbitrator named
by Chevron, Horacio Grigera Naon of the American University law
college, and one by Ecuador, Oxford Professor Vaughan Lowe. Naon
and Lowe agreed on a third, London-based lawyer V.V. Veeder.
While the treaty giving them authority was signed on Aug.
27, 1993, just months before the first Texaco case, Ecuador
argued it does not apply since it only took effect in 1997.
The panel must now decide whether it has jurisdiction in the
case. Arbitration could then take years, if the last Chevron
dispute with Ecuador is a guide. It took four years for that
panel to rule Ecuador must pay Chevron $96 million in connection
with claims made in its courts in the 1990s.
Chevron has also filed a civil racketeering lawsuit in New
York accusing the plaintiffs and their U.S. supporters of
extortion. That court initially froze the $18 billion award, in
a decision which was later overturned on appeal.
But on Thursday, the judge in the racketeering case lifted a
stay on the proceedings and ordered the two sides to meet to
discuss how to move ahead, before filing a report by March 7.
