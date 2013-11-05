By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK Nov 5 The former Ecuadorean judge who
issued a $19 billion pollution judgment against Chevron Corp
testified on Tuesday that he wrote the ruling alone, two
weeks after another judge testified that he had been paid to
ghostwrite much of the decision.
Chevron has accused U.S. lawyer Steven Donziger of bribing
the judges to win the award for a group of villagers who lived
in a contaminated area of northeastern Ecuador.
On the surface, the statements from Nicolas Zambrano, the
former judge who testified on Tuesday, appeared to go against
Chevron's claim that the judgment was a result of fraud.
But during several hours of tough questioning in a federal
court in New York, a Chevron lawyer was able to zero in on
several potential discrepancies in the judge's account.
Zambrano repeatedly insisted that he had authored the
188-page opinion on his own.
"It's your testimony that nobody else wrote any of those
words?" asked Randy Mastro, a lawyer for Chevron, which called
Zambrano as a witness.
"Yes," Zambrano replied through a translator.
In 2011, Zambrano awarded $18 billion to the villagers for
contamination that occurred between 1964 and 1992 at an oil
field operated by Texaco, which was later acquired by Chevron.
The award was increased to $19 billion to cover fees.
Chevron has maintained that Texaco cleaned up its share of
the waste before turning the field over to state-owned
Petroecuador.
The oil company is asking U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan,
who is presiding over the trial without a jury, to prohibit
Donziger and the villagers from the Lago Agrio area from
collecting on the judgment in any U.S. court. A victory in the
United States would likely help Chevron defend against the
judgment in other countries where the villagers might seek to
enforce it.
Mastro worked hard in court to undermine Zambrano's
credibility, quizzing him on specific sections of the judgment
and asking how he could have cited French and English case law
despite not speaking those languages.
Zambrano said that a woman whom he paid to take dictation
also helped him in his research, pulling documents from the
Internet and translating them into Spanish. He could not say
whether she spoke any foreign languages.
The testimony came two weeks after another former Ecuadorean
judge, Alberto Guerra, said he accepted $1,000 a month from a
lawyer representing the villagers to ghostwrite Zambrano's
rulings. Guerra also said Donziger was aware of the arrangement.
Testifying on Tuesday, Zambrano acknowledged that Guerra
helped draft rulings for him in other cases but denied that
Guerra had done so in the Chevron case. He also said he did not
pay Guerra for his assistance.
When Mastro asked Zambrano why Guerra's datebook showed
multiple payments of $1,000 and $2,000 from Zambrano, he said he
did not know.
Earlier in the trial, Guerra testified that he would meet
Zambrano on Fridays to pick up court documents and would prepare
orders over the weekend before delivering them to Zambrano on
Sundays.
Donziger has denied the bribery allegations.
Lawyers for Donziger have sought to discredit Guerra's
testimony, saying that Chevron paid Guerra for his court
appearance and gave money to his family for relocation and
living expenses.
They have not yet had a chance to question Zambrano. In a
statement released on Tuesday, however, the defense team said
Mastro did not allow the judge to explain his answers fully.
The case is Chevron Corp v. Steven Donziger et al, U.S.
District Court for the Southern District of New York, No.
11-0691.