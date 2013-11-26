NEW YORK Nov 26 An attorney for Chevron Corp
on Tuesday accused U.S. lawyer Steven Donziger of
orchestrating an international criminal conspiracy by using
bribery and fraud in Ecuador to secure a multibillion-dollar
pollution judgment against the oil company.
"It was a scheme so audacious, so bold, that it would make
even a Mafia boss blush," lawyer Randy Mastro said during his
closing argument before U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is
presiding over the non-jury trial.
Lawyers for the defense said Chevron had failed to prove
Donziger's involvement in any conspiracy.
"Raw accusations and allegations are not proof," said Zoe
Littlepage, a lawyer for Donziger. "Steven Donziger may be a
jerk. That's not a crime."
The six-week trial concerned an $18 billion judgment issued
in 2011 against Chevron by Judge Nicolas Zambrano in Ecuador.
The ruling was in favor of a group of villagers, who claimed
Texaco had contaminated an oil field in northeastern Ecuador
between 1964 and 1992. This month, Ecuador's Supreme Court cut
the amount to $9.5 billion.
Chevron, which later acquired Texaco, has said Texaco
remediated the site before closing operations. The company hopes
a verdict from Kaplan that the judgment was based on fraud will
help it defend against attempts to enforce the judgment outside
Ecuador.
Kaplan will not render a decision right away; the two sides
will submit post-trial briefs over the next couple of months.
During the trial, Chevron submitted reams of documents,
including Donziger's private notebook. The company also called
more than a dozen witnesses, including linguistics, psychology
and computer experts who testified that Zambrano could not
possibly have authored the judgment without assistance.
JUDGE VERSUS JUDGE
But the case could come down to whether Kaplan chooses to
believe Zambrano, who said on the stand that he wrote the
decision alone, or another former Ecuadorean judge, Alberto
Guerra, who testified that Donziger's side paid him to
ghost-write Zambrano's opinion.
Guerra, perhaps the key trial witness, said Donziger was
aware of the bribes, while Donziger said during his own
testimony that he rejected a solicitation for bribes by Guerra.
Mastro pointed to sections of Zambrano's opinion that
appeared to be lifted word-for-word from internal documents held
by Donziger's team in Ecuador, complete with the occasional
error.
"It's like fingerprints," he said. He also pointed to
records that showed money withdrawn from an account used by
Donziger's team and funds in the same amounts deposited into
Guerra's own account soon after.
But Littlepage said Chevron's entire case came down to the
word of a witness, Guerra, who simply cannot be credited.
"It is based on the testimony of a single witness, an
admitted liar, and one whose story has changed many times," she
said.
Mastro also pointed to evidence that an independent expert
appointed by the Ecuadorean court to assess Chevron's liability
was secretly compensated by Donziger's team and had much of his
report ghost-written by a consulting firm hired by Donziger.
Littlepage, however, said that Zambrano specifically threw
out the report before issuing his opinion and that two appellate
courts in Ecuador had since upheld the judgment without
reference to the report.
Without a causal connection between the report and any
alleged harm to Chevron, she said, Chevron cannot pursue fraud
claims based on the report as a matter of law.
In the end, the two sides offered sharply divergent
portraits of Donziger. Richard Friedman, one of his lawyers,
said Donziger deserved enormous credit for shedding light on how
U.S. corporations treat "Third World countries."
But Mastro said Donziger had "shamed our profession" by
lying, obstructing justice and ignoring the rule of law.
"Lawyers don't do these things," he said. "Criminals do."
The case is Chevron Corp v. Steven Donziger et al, U.S.
District Court for the Southern District of New York, No.
11-0691.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by David Gregorio)