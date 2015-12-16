Dec 16 Chevron Corp won $28 million in
damages after Gibraltar's highest court ruled against a company
that was set up to receive and distribute funds resulting from a
judgment against Chevron in Ecuador.
Gibraltar-based Amazonia Recovery Ltd was set up by Steven
Donziger, a U.S. lawyer who represented a group of Ecuadorians
that sued the oil giant.
Chevron is contesting a $9.5 billion judgment from the suit
in Ecuador. It is also suing Donziger and others in a federal
court in Manhattan, claiming the judgment, which was initially a
fine of $19 billion, was the product of a fraud.
