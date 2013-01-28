* Chevron uses ex-judge's statement in US court challenge
* Oil company says Ecuadorean judgment obtained through
fraud
* Plaintiff's attorney calls ex-judge "scoundrel" paid by
Chevron
By Nate Raymond and Braden Reddall
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 28 A former
Ecuadorean judge has claimed that after stepping down from the
bench, he illegally ghostwrote a judgment in which Chevron was
ordered to pay the country $18.2 billion for polluting the rain
forest, and he further charged that the plaintiffs agreed to pay
$500,000 to the judge who handed down the ruling.
Alberto Guerra, who presided over the case from 2003 to
2004, made the allegations in a sworn statement filed by Chevron
on Monday in support of a lawsuit in Manhattan federal district
court accusing the Ecuadorean plaintiffs and their lawyers of
fraud.
"Another participant in the fraud has now come forward
rather than wait to be exposed by others," Hewitt Pate, Chevron
vice president and general counsel, said in a statement.
Karen Hinton, a spokeswoman for the plaintiffs, in a
statement called Guerra a "disgraced former Ecuadorean judge who
is being paid hundreds of thousands of dollars by Chevron to
make false allegations about the Ecuador trial court judgment."
Guerra was not available for a request for comment.
The filing is the latest in an ever-escalating two-decade
battle between Chevron and residents of Ecuador's Lago Agrio
over oil extraction in the region.
Residents claimed that Texaco, which Chevron acquired in
2001, polluted the rainforest and water supplies with hundreds
of unlined waste pits from 1964 to 1992, damaging crops and
public health including deaths from cancer.
Chevron claimed that its share of the waste pits had been
cleaned up and that its activities were not responsible for
environmental and public health damage.
An Ecuadorean court entered the $18.2 billion judgment in
2011. The award was upped to $19 billion in July.
The National Court of Justice, Ecuador's highest court, last
month appointed three judges to hear Chevron's final appeal in
that country of the court decision.
Chevron, with no assets in Ecuador now, has fought a global
campaign against the enforcement of the $19 billion award. In
February 2011, it filed the New York federal lawsuit against the
plaintiffs and their lawyers, including Steven Donziger and
Pablo Fajardo, contending the judgment was obtained via fraud.
The declaration Monday by Guerra was filed by Chevron in
support of that lawsuit.
According to the document, the Chevron case had been
assigned to Judge Nicolas Zambrano in 2009. Guerra said Zambrano
at times ask him to ghostwrite civil rulings for him for $1,000
a month, which he says was illegal.
The case was then given to another judge, Juan Nunez, who
later had to recuse himself due to allegations of bribery
brought by Chevron after Nunez was caught on tape discussing the
case. Zambrano then took charge again.
In his sworn declaration, Guerra wrote: "Zambrano told me he
was in direct contact with Mr. Fajardo and that the Plaintiffs'
representatives had agreed to pay him USD $500,000 from whatever
money they were to collect from the judgment, in exchange for
allowing them to write the judgment in the Plaintiffs' favor."
Guerra in his declaration said he received $38,000 from the
company for the costs of providing the evidence. Kent Robertson,
a spokesman for Chevron, confirmed Chevron has agreed to pay
Guerra's family $10,000 for monthly living expenses and $2,000
for housing.
"He's a scoundrel," Fajardo told Reuters on Monday. "I've
never met Mr Guerra, but I know who he is and how he's being
paid by Chevron."
In a statement from the Ecuador plaintiffs last week,
Fajardo said Guerra had at one point offered to provide
testimony to the rainforest communities if they would pay him,
though they had refused.
Judicial officials in Ecuador were not immediately available
for comment.
Zambrano could also not be contacted on Monday. He has been
out of the public eye since his dismissal last February for
releasing a drug trafficker in an act described by the judicial
watchdog as "obvious negligence."
The New York case is Chevron Corporation v. Donziger, et
al., U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
11-00691.