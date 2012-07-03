July 3 Chevron reported flaring due to a breakdown at its 265,500-barrel-per-day refinery in El Segundo, California, in a filing with state pollution regulators early on Tuesday.

The flaring began at 6:25 p.m. (local time) Monday and lasted till the end of the day, the filing with the South Coast Air Quality Management District showed.

The company had reported the loss of a compressor that caused flaring at the refinery, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

Flaring usually indicates refinery operations are interrupted by planned maintenance or an unplanned breakdown.

(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to ) (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)