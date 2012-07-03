July 3 Chevron reported flaring due to a
breakdown at its 265,500-barrel-per-day refinery in El Segundo,
California, in a filing with state pollution regulators early on
Tuesday.
The flaring began at 6:25 p.m. (local time) Monday and
lasted till the end of the day, the filing with the South Coast
Air Quality Management District showed.
The company had reported the loss of a compressor that
caused flaring at the refinery, according to a filing with state
pollution regulators.
Flaring usually indicates refinery operations are
interrupted by planned maintenance or an unplanned breakdown.
