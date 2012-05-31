(Adds Canada lawsuit in 10th paragraph)
By Braden Reddall and Marice Richter
SAN RAMON, Calif./DALLAS May 30 Investor
concerns about hydraulic fracturing at Chevron have eased, in
contrast to a slight rise at rival Exxon, as the two largest
U.S. oil companies faced growing pressure at shareholder
meetings to name independent chairmen to improve governance.
Groups of protesters descended on the respective annual
meetings in California and Texas.
One of about 80 outside Chevron Corp headquarters in
San Ramon waved a sign that said "Fracking is environmental
rape," while others called on the company to better address its
protracted legal battle in South America over oil pollution.
Energy companies use hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, to
create fissures in rock like shale that allow oil and gas to
escape. In the process water, sand and chemicals are pumped at
very high pressures into wells drilled deep into the ground.
"If you think the reputational risks are bad with people
coming from Ecuador, wait until they come from Pennsylvania and
Colorado," said Larry Fahn, president of investor pressure group
As You Sow, while arguing for a Chevron shareholder proposal on
the risks of hydraulic fracturing.
Yet concerns about the oil and gas production practice among
shareholders were notably more subdued. After a similar fracking
resolution at the 2011 meeting had support from a surprisingly
high 41 percent of Chevron shareholders, a similar proposal got
27 percent backing this year.
Support among Exxon Mobil Corp. shareholders for
such a resolution rose to just under 30 percent from 28 percent
last year.
There was also a Chevron resolution on appointing a board
director with environmental expertise, but an early vote count
showed 23 percent supported it, down from 25 percent last year.
Activists had seized on the resolution as a sign of investor
discontent with Chevron's handling of a hotly contested $18
billion verdict against it in Ecuador. The proposal was even
backed by the advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services.
CANADIAN LAWSUIT
On Wednesday, plaintiffs in the case filed a lawsuit in the
Superior Court of Justice in Ontario, Canada in an attempt to
enforce the verdict and seek to obtain Chevron's assets in
Canada.
In a statement, Chevron said it would defend any enforcement
action, adding, "if the plaintiffs' lawyers believed in the
integrity of their judgment, they would be seeking enforcement
in the United States - where Chevron Corporation resides."
Chevron Chief Executive John Watson, speaking to reporters
after the meeting, said the amount of evidence assembled by his
company's lawyers casting doubt on the Ecuador case meant it was
no longer a "he said, she said" story.
Watson acknowledged concerns about fracking being safely
done were "fair game" and Chevron wanted to address the issue in
conversations with local communities and their advocates.
"It's not clear to me what additional information (needs) to
be disclosed," he added.
Watson also serves as chairman of Chevron's board, and a
proposal on giving that job to someone independent received
support from 38 percent of shareholders. Support for an
independent chairman of Exxon rose to 35 percent from 31 percent
a year ago.
Exxon shareholders, who gathered in Dallas, threw more
support behind the executive compensation package after the
world's largest publicly traded oil company made an effort to
seek more input on the matter.
That effort appeared to pay off: 78 percent of shareholders
cast a non-binding vote in favor of compensation for the
executives, up from 67 percent last year.
Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson's total compensation rose 20 percent
in 2011 to $34.9 million, a year when the company's stock price
was up 16 percent and profit grew 35 percent.
About 25 protesters gathered outside the meeting, holding
signs that included: "Exxon Loves Millionaires."
Tillerson said the company, the largest U.S. producer of
natural gas, was contemplating gas exports from Canada and the
U.S. Gulf Coast because supplies were more than enough to meet
demand. Natural gas prices have hit their lowest in a decade.
Asked about the potential for Chevron exporting natural gas
from the United States, Watson said the company had taken a look
at it, but was not interested at this time.
(Additional reporting by Anna Driver in Houston and Carlyn
Kolker in New York; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz and Ed Davies)