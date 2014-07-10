July 10 Chevron Corp, the second-largest oil company in the United States, said on Thursday it expects its second-quarter profit to rise, helped in part by asset sales and fewer one-time charges.

The company said its quarterly profit should "be higher" in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, when it posted net income of $4.51 billion, or $2.36 per share.

Analysts expect, on average, Chevron to post second-quarter earnings of $2.76 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chris Reese)