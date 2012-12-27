Dec 27 Oil and gas giant Chevron Corp reported two new gas discoveries off the coast of west Australia, expanding its gas portfolio in the country to 19 discoveries in three and a half years.

The company said the Pinhoe-1 well encountered about 197 feet of net gas pay in the Barrow and Mungaroo Sands, while the Arnhem-1 exploration well confirmed about 149 feet of net gas pay in the upper Mungaroo Sands.