(Adds background, estimated value, Indonesian utility's
withdrawal)
PARIS Nov 3 Italy's biggest utility Enel
has decided not to bid for Indonesian geothermal
assets being sold by U.S. energy giant Chevron Corp,
Enel's CEO said on Thursday.
"We withdrew because we were not able to secure in the time
frame a partner that would be good for us," Chief Executive
Francesco Starace said on the sidelines of the New York Times
Energy for Tomorrow conference in Paris.
Chevron is selling its geothermal energy blocks in Indonesia
and the Philippines as part of cost-cutting efforts in the face
of weak oil prices. The blocks have an estimated value of about
$3 billion, sources told Reuters in June.
Earlier on Thursday Indonesia's state electricity utility PT
Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) also opted out of the tender,
citing governance concerns.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by David Goodman)