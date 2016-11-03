JAKARTA Nov 3 Indonesia's PT Perusahaan Listrik
Negara (PLN) has opted out of a tender for geothermal
assets on offer from U.S. energy giant Chevron Corp,
citing governance concerns, an official at the state electricity
utility said on Thursday.
"We are not going to bid. We are backing down because of
governance," PLN corporate planning director Nicke Widyawati
told reporters.
"We see that data on governance is not complete, and hasn't
been fulfilled so we cannot provide a price proposal," she
added, noting that PLN had only been interested in the assets
for sale in Indonesia.
"We bought the electricity from them this whole time so
actually we know their performance and we were very eager, but
as a state-owned enterprise we must follow good corporate
governance."
Widyawati said she was unable to immediately comment
further. A spokeswoman for Chevron Geothermal in Jakarta did not
answer calls or respond to a written request for comment on the
matter.
Earlier this week, Widyawati was quoted in local newspaper
The Jakarta Post saying Chevron had not provided PLN with
audited financial reports from the Indonesian geothermal units
despite repeated requests.
Chevron has two subsidiaries that operate two geothermal
plants on the Indonesian island of Java, providing steam for
nearly 600 megawatts of electricity in total, or enough for
about 3 million homes.
Meanwhile, Fazil E. Alfitri, the chief executive of Medco
Power, a unit of Indonesia's PT Medco Energi Internasional
, said on Tuesday his company was still in the running
for the Chevron assets, including sites in Indonesia and in the
Philippines, estimated to be worth $3 billion.
Italian utility Enel, French utility Engie
, Japan's Marubeni, Thailand's Banpu Power
and the Philippines' Aboitiz Power Corp, have
all expressed plans to bid for the assets.
