JAKARTA Nov 3 Indonesia's PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) has opted out of a tender for geothermal assets on offer from U.S. energy giant Chevron Corp, citing governance concerns, an official at the state electricity utility said on Thursday.

"We are not going to bid. We are backing down because of governance," PLN corporate planning director Nicke Widyawati told reporters.

"We see that data on governance is not complete, and hasn't been fulfilled so we cannot provide a price proposal," she added, noting that PLN had only been interested in the assets for sale in Indonesia.

"We bought the electricity from them this whole time so actually we know their performance and we were very eager, but as a state-owned enterprise we must follow good corporate governance."

Widyawati said she was unable to immediately comment further. A spokeswoman for Chevron Geothermal in Jakarta did not answer calls or respond to a written request for comment on the matter.

Earlier this week, Widyawati was quoted in local newspaper The Jakarta Post saying Chevron had not provided PLN with audited financial reports from the Indonesian geothermal units despite repeated requests.

Chevron has two subsidiaries that operate two geothermal plants on the Indonesian island of Java, providing steam for nearly 600 megawatts of electricity in total, or enough for about 3 million homes.

Meanwhile, Fazil E. Alfitri, the chief executive of Medco Power, a unit of Indonesia's PT Medco Energi Internasional , said on Tuesday his company was still in the running for the Chevron assets, including sites in Indonesia and in the Philippines, estimated to be worth $3 billion.

Italian utility Enel, French utility Engie , Japan's Marubeni, Thailand's Banpu Power and the Philippines' Aboitiz Power Corp, have all expressed plans to bid for the assets.

