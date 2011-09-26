PERTH, Sept 26 Chevron Corp is not currently forecasting a cost increase for its $37 billion Gorgon liquefied natural gas project in Western Australia, which is nearing 30 percent completion, Vice Chairman George Kirkland said on Monday

Australia's natural resource projects have been under cost pressure this year because of a massive pipeline of projects and a shortage of skilled labour.

At its A$29 billion Wheatstone LNG project, Chevron expects up to 90 percent of the gas to be sold through long-term contracts and it expects to secure more long term deals over the next several years, Kirkland told Reuters. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede)