Feb 1 Chevron Corp is sweetening its
sales pitch to attract new buyers to the under-booked $54
billion Gorgon liquefied natural gas export plant off northwest
Australia, hit by high costs as fuel prices and demand plunge.
The move is a departure for Chevron which has for years
stuck to its ambitious asking prices, industry sources say, only
yielding as global liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand slumped
and new supply gave buyers cheaper alternatives.
Production at the giant 15.6 million-tonnes-a-year plant is
due to begin within weeks.
"Lousy" is how Chevron Chief Executive Officer John Watson
last week described the global LNG market which Gorgon - the
world's most expensive such venture - will sell into.
Chevron faces a unique double-blow from record growth in gas
supplies from Australia and the United States and from battered
crude oil markets pushing current LNG prices below Gorgon's high
cost of production, according to analysts.
And a scarcity of customers leaves Chevron on the hook for a
quarter of its share of Gorgon's unsold volume this decade,
leaving it few options but to dump supplies onto already
depressed spot markets, industry sources said.
Instead, Chevron needs more long-term buyers paying
oil-linked prices, such as its five existing Japanese clients,
to help guarantee earnings over the project's 40-year lifespan.
Since December the U.S. firm has lined up two preliminary
deals with Chinese buyers ENN and Huadian Green Energy Co for
Gorgon LNG over a 10-year period, starting in 2019 and 2020,
respectively.
"New agreements with Chinese customers ... are important
steps in the commercialization of Chevron's equity natural gas
holdings in Australia, demonstrating the project's
competitiveness," a Chevron spokesman said on Monday.
The price of the deals, on which Chevron declined comment,
are estimated at 12.2-12.3 percent of crude oil, plus a small
fixed fee and a floor price, two industry sources said.
That compares with higher prices paid by Chevron's Japanese
clients at 14.85 percent of oil for 25 years of supply, sources
say.
While contract differences between Japanese and Chinese
deals make direct comparisons tricky, a long-term LNG contract
negotiator said lower prices offered to China may open the door
to price reviews between Chevron and its Japanese clients down
the line.
But even if the latest batch of deals puts Chevron's Gorgon
scheme on surer footing for 2020-2030 traders still see its
unsold volumes sailing into distressed spot markets this decade.
"We're going to go through a challenging period for any
volumes that will be sold spot into the marketplace," Watson
said in a teleconference call with analysts last week.
