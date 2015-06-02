June 1 Chevron Corp said it will move its deepwater Big Foot platform from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico to sheltered waters following damage to subsea installation tendons, which would delay the start of production.

The oil producer said due to the incident production will not commence in late 2015 as planned.

Chevron said the Big Foot tension-leg platform (TLP) was not damaged as it was not connected to any subsea wells or tendons at the time of the incident. There are no producing wells at Big Foot at this time, it added.

Several of the tendons, pre-installed in preparation for connection to the Big Foot TLP, lost buoyancy between May 29 and May 31, the company said.

There were no injuries and the damage to the tendons is being assessed, it added.

Discovered in 2006, the Big Foot field lies in the Walker Ridge Area and is estimated to contain total recoverable resources in excess of 200 million oil-equivalent barrels, according to Chevron. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)