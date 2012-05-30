SAN RAMON, Calif. May 30 Shareholders owning 27
percent of Chevron Corp voted for more disclosure on the
risks to its operations and finances from both hydraulic
fracturing regulation and growing public opposition to the oil
and gas production practice.
A similar proposal on "fracking" received more than 40
percent support a year ago from investors in the second-largest
U.S. oil company.
At Chevron's annual meeting on Wednesday, an executive said
an early count of votes showed about 23 percent supported a
resolution calling for the appointment of a board director with
environmental expertise, compared with 25 percent last year.
Activists had seized on that resolution, which this time had
the support of advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services,
as a sign of heightened concern about Chevron's protracted legal
battles over pollution in Ecuador.
(Reporting By Braden Reddall; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)