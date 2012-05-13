(Refiles to additional clients)
ADELAIDE May 13 Chevron Corp has signed
a preliminary agreement to sell Japan's Tohoku Electric
one million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year for 20
years, the U.S. oil major said on Sunday.
The gas will come from its Wheatstone plant in Australia,
Roy Krzywosinski, Chevron Austalia's managing director told
reporters in Adelaide, adding that with this sale more than 80
percent of the gas from the 8.9 million tonnes per year (mtpa)
Wheatstone project had been sold to Asian customers.
Wheatstone, located off the coast of Western Australia, is
currently under construction, with the first gas shipments
expected in 2016.
Chevron plans to eventually expand the production of the $29
billion Wheatstone LNG plant to 25 mtpa.
Chevron is positioning itself to become one of the largest
LNG producers in Australia. Its $37 billion Gorgon project, also
off Western Australia, will produce 15 mtpa by 2014.
The construction of Gorgon is now 40 percent complete, and
Chevron expects to start the front end engineering and design
phase for a fourth train on its current three-train project at
the end of this year, Krzywosinski said.
The LNG deal comes as Japan's dependence on gas-fired power
increases as it struggles to replace the nuclear capacity that
has been taken offline since last year's earthquake and tsunami
triggered the Fukushima nuclear crisis.
Tohoku is one of several Asian utilities to buy supplies
from Wheatstone, including Chubu Electric Power, Tokyo
Electric Power Company (TEPCO) and Kyushu Electric
.
Chevron's partners in the Wheatstone project are Apache
Corporation, Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration
Company (KUFPEC), Royal Dutch Shell and Kyushu
Electric.
Australia is expected to surpass Qatar as the top LNG
exporter by the end of the decade, when it would have quadrupled
its current production of about 20 mtpa.
