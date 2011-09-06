* Chevron holds 43.75 pct in prospect, BP 43.75 pct
* Moccasin was 1st exploratory well permit post-moratorium
* Co-development may be with Buckskin prospect nearby
(Adds interview with North America president E&P, byline)
By Braden Reddall
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 6 Chevron Corp (CVX.N) has
made a deepwater discovery in the Gulf of Mexico at the
Moccasin prospect, the site of the first exploratory well
permit after the end of last year's deepwater moratorium.
Chevron, the second-largest U.S. oil company, holds a 43.75
percent working interest in the prospect, while BP Plc (BP.L)
has another 43.75 percent and privately held Samson Offshore
owns the rest.
Earlier on Tuesday, Barclays Capital declared it was "game
on" for the deepwater Gulf of Mexico in general, with 20
floating rigs at work there, up from four a year ago and
compared with more than 30 at the time of the BP well blowout
in April 2010 that led to the U.S. moratorium.
Thirteen new well permits have been issued since early June
for a total of 17 so far in 2011, Barclays said.
"It's not where it needs to be," Gary Luquette, Chevron's
president of North American exploration and production, said in
an interview on Tuesday when asked about the permitting
situation. "It's never going to get back to the old way."
But Luquette believed Chevron would be able to secure
enough permits to keep busy the five deepwater rigs it will
have in the Gulf of Mexico by next year, up from three now.
Chevron, the top leaseholder in the Gulf of Mexico at the
end of last year, will be the second-largest producer in the
region over the next decade after BP, according to consultants
at PFC Energy.
Chevron began drilling again at Moccasin in March, a year
after it started and nine months after it was halted by federal
regulators. [ID:nN24148514]
The well is located about 216 miles (348 km) off Louisiana
in 6,759 feet (2,060 m) of water and was drilled to a depth of
31,545 feet (9,615 m).
The prospect adds to the San Ramon, California-based
company's interest in the prolific Lower Tertiary trend, with
more than 380 feet of net pay -- a measure of a reservoir's
thickness.
The well is 15 miles away from Buckskin, where Chevron is
drilling an appraisal well, raising the possibility of a
potential co-development of the two sites, Luquette said.
(Reporting by Braden Reddall; editing by Gary Hill, Robert
MacMillan and Andre Grenon)