* Q3 EPS $3.92 tops Wall St view of $3.48

* Output slips to 2.6 mln bpd, 2011 seen short of guidance

* Shares up 0.6 pct, just short of record high (Rewrites, adds comments from CFO, analysts, bylines)

By Braden Reddall and Matt Daily

Oct 28 Chevron Corp (CVX.N) said its quarterly earnings more than doubled, beating Wall Street forecasts with a big lift from oil prices, but the second-largest U.S. oil company again nudged lower expectations for full-year output.

Growing production remains a nagging problem for all the big oil companies, as shown by the numbers that accompanied sharp increases in profits for Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) on Thursday. [ID:nLDE73R1H5]

Assuming oil prices at about $100 a barrel, most well-run oil companies offered attractive long-run value, according to analyst Kurt Wulff at McDep Associates.

"But investors would like to see a little growth, and that's hard to come by with the very big companies," he said.

Shares of Chevron were 0.6 percent higher at $109.59, within sight of their record high of $110, hit on Thursday.

The company's profit rose to $7.8 billion, or $3.92 per share, from $3.8 billion, or $1.87 per share, a year earlier.

The average analyst estimate was $3.48 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, though the company had said earlier in October it would report a profit similar to the $7.7 billion it earned in the second quarter. [ID:nN1E79A1TP]

Third-quarter sales rose 26 percent to $61.26 billion, while its oil and gas output fell to 2.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (bpd) from 2.74 million a year-ago.

Chevron sees last quarter as a low point and expects a rise of 100,000 to 150,000 bpd in the fourth quarter, driven by production in Thailand and the Gulf of Mexico from projects that are either new, upgraded or repaired.

But asked by an analyst whether this expectation implied a full-year production number "light" of Chevron's 2.73 million bpd guidance, Chief Financial Officer Pat Yarrington said that was a fair assessment.

Chevron had already trimmed its 2011 production guidance by 30,000 bpd in July due to a slower Gulf of Mexico project ramp-up and a Thai pipeline problem. It is sticking with long-term growth targets of 1 percent through 2014, and 4 percent to 5 percent in the three years after that.

(For a Breakingviews column on Chevron's edge in infrastructure, click on [ID:nN1E79R0JP]).

The profit growth is driven by oil prices. Benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 averaged $112 per barrel in the quarter, down from $117 in the second quarter but up from $77 last year.

Chevron also recorded a gain of about $500 million from the sale of its British refinery to Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N).

This week, the company boosted its dividend for the second time this year, by 3.8 percent. Yarrington said this reflected confidence in its net cash position of $10.6 billion, though she acknowledged some investors would prefer more share buybacks and said the board would always consider that.

"No matter how you give the cash away, not everybody's happy all the time," she told analysts on a conference call.

The San Ramon, California-based company bought back $1.25 billion worth of its own stock in the third quarter, and expected to buy back about the same amount in the fourth quarter, she said.

Investment in projects that will ultimately drive production growth for Chevron will lead to a "noticeable increase" in 2012 capital expenditure, Yarrington said, adding that a capex announcement was expected in early December. (Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco and Matt Daily in New York, editing by Dave Zimmerman)