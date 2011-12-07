* Sees 2011 outlay at $28 bln, $2 bln more than expected
* Brings Chevron spending into line with Exxon
By Braden Reddall
Dec 7 Chevron Corp (CVX.N), the second-largest
U.S. oil company, is increasing its spending in 2012 by about a
sixth as it invests heavily in deepwater developments and two
massive Australian liquefied natural gas projects.
The $32.7 billion capital and exploratory budget compares
with the $28 billion it expects to have spent this year, which
is $2 billion more than the company originally planned.
"We are building new legacy positions with major
investments in LNG projects and the deepwater Gulf of Mexico,"
Vice Chairman George Kirkland said in a statement. "Our global
LNG investments are estimated to reach peak spending in 2012
and 2013."
The increase brings Chevron's spending closer to that of
larger rival Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), which expects its annual
budget in the next several years to range from $33 billion to
$37 billion. [ID:nN09245829]
Chevron's budget growth is similar to that of
ConocoPhillips (COP.N), which said on Friday its 2012 capital
spending will grow 15 percent to $15.5 billion.[ID:nN1E7B10U9]
It also reflects a broader trend as producers respond to
oil prices at $100 per barrel or more, and spend record sums in
order, in many cases, simply to maintain production at current
levels. [ID:nL5E7N52OD]
Chevron's worldwide oil and gas output has failed to grow
in the past year, and Chief Executive John Watson reiterated
that the big investments now would pay off in the years ahead.
He repeated a prediction of 20 percent production growth to 3.3
million barrels per day (bpd) by 2017.
"This growth profile, along with our current financial
strength, supports our priority of continuously growing our
dividends," Watson said. The company announced a 3.8 percent
rise in its quarterly dividend in October.
In Australia, the Gorgon LNG project is one-third complete
and entering its third year of construction, on track for first
production in 2014. The Wheatstone LNG development, located 60
miles (100 km) south, is entering its first year of
construction, and expected to start producing in 2016.
Together they will add up to a net 350,000 bpd for Chevron,
and sustain those levels for "many years," it said.
The company said 30 percent of the $28.5 billion budgeted
for its upstream exploration and production arm in 2012 will
support currently producing assets and mitigate natural field
decline. About $3 billion will go toward exploration.
Chevron has also included the development of the Papa-Terra
deepwater field in its plans, despite the political fallout of
a leak at another deepwater project off Brazil last month.
[ID:nN1E7B00QH]
(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by
Andre Grenon and Gunna Dickson)