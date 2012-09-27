By Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA, Sept 27
JAKARTA, Sept 27 Chevron Pacific Indonesia
(CPI), a subsidiary of U.S. oil and gas giant Chevron,
is deeply concerned by the arrest of four employees held in an
investigation into alleged corruption on an environmental
project, the company said on Thursday.
The Indonesian attorney general's office detained the
employees late on Wednesday as part of a months-long probe into
a Chevron project at a site in Sumatra to treat oil-contaminated
soil with micro-organisms.
The company is Indonesia's largest oil producer with total
daily production averaging 442,000 barrels of liquids in 2011,
according to Chevron's website.
"We are deeply concerned that employees of PT Chevron
Pacific Indonesia have been detained. All costs relating to the
ongoing CPI-operated bioremediation project have been incurred
by PT CPI and ... no state funds have been used," Chevron said
in a statement.
Indonesia is Southeast Asia's largest economy but businesses
complain of government corruption and say uncertain legal and
regulatory risks hamper investment.
The attorney general's office named seven suspects in March
who it said took money for the project in a cost-recovery
process for work that was not completed, according to local
media.
"Once the investigation concludes, the detention (of the
suspects) will advance to a prosecution and the case will be
passed on to the court," attorney general's office spokesman
Mohamad Adi Toegarisman said.
Oil and gas regulator BPMigas was expected to pay the $23.4
million cost of the project under a contract. A spokesman for
BPMigas declined to comment.
Chevron said the investigation should have been handled by
BPMigas and the state auditor's office rather than by the
attorney general.
The employees include the project's environmental manager.
Two contractors were also arrested in addition to the four, the
attorney general's office said.