(Corrects to show $3 billion is for current year)

JAKARTA, Sept 15 U.S. energy major Chevron Corp will invest at least $3 billion in Indonesia's oil and gas sector in 2011, Chevron Indonesia vice president Yanto Sianipar said on Thursday.

The investment will fund existing projects and technology development and could be increased as new oil and gas projects are added, he said, following a meeting between Chevron Corp CEO John Watson and Indonesian vice president Boediono.

Chevron also expected to complete the engineering and design phase of the Gendalo-Gehem LNG project in the Makasar straits by 2012, Sianipar said.

Daily production from the project is expected at 1.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 31,000 barrels of condensate.