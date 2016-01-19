JAKARTA Jan 19 Chevron will not extend its
contract to operate the East Kalimantan oil and gas block in
Indonesia, the U.S. energy giant said on Tuesday, as plunging
crude prices hit producers around the world.
The decision is the latest in a string of production curbs
and asset cuts by oil and gas companies in Indonesia, reeling
from crude prices that plummeted to a 13-year low on
Monday.
Last month, Chevron, Indonesia's top crude producer, also
revealed plans to sell its stake in a key oil and gas block in
the country, the South Natuna Sea Block B.
"(Chevron) will not propose to extend the East Kalimantan
production-sharing contract," Chevron IndoAsia Business Unit
managing director Chuck Taylor said in an emailed statement.
He added that the company would return the assets to the
government in October 2018 and that the decision would not
affect Chevron's "pursuit of strategic projects" such as a
deepwater natural gas development in Indonesia.
The East Kalimantan block currently supplies up to 70
million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas to
Indonesia's Bontang liquefied natural gas plant and 20,000
barrels of crude per day to the Balikpapan refinery, a company
spokesman told Reuters.
Elan Biantoro, a spokesman for Indonesia's upstream oil and
gas regulator (SKKMigas), said the government was aware of
Chevron's decision to relinquish the East Kalimantan block. The
government is reviewing whether to tender the block again or to
hand it to state-owned energy giant, Pertamina,
Biantoro said.
Chevron has operated the East Kalimantan block for nearly 50
years, and its output had "thinned", Biantoro said.
"They were also worried about what happened in the Mahakam
block," he said, referring to Chevron's reason for the decision.
Risks energy investors face in Indonesia have been
highlighted by a more than seven-year tussle over the future of
the country's Mahakam block, its top gas-producing field
currently operated by Total, as nationalistic elements
are pushing for energy assets to be handed to Pertamina.
Last year, majors ExxonMobil and BP both
handed back exploration blocks to Indonesia, while Swedish
independent Lundin Petroleum said it was exiting the
country.
According to SKKMigas, Indonesia's oil and gas companies are
targeting a 2-percent decline in average daily output to 1.944
million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 2016, from
around 1.981 boepd in 2015.
Oil futures remained under pressure on Tuesday following a
slide that has seen prices fall by more than a quarter since the
beginning of the year, as the full return of Iran to oil markets
adds to an already huge supply overhang.
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Additional reporting by Wilda
Asmarini; Editing by Joseph Radford)