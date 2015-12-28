ASTANA Dec 28 Chevron-led TengizChevroil (TCO), Kazakhstan's biggest oil producer, estimates the cost of its expansion project at about $30 billion, Kazakh Economy Minister Yerbolat Dosayev told the parliament on Monday.

Kazakh officials said earlier this year TCO was working on reducing the cost from the original estimate of $38 billion. The project aims to boost production to 38 million tonnes a year by 2021 from the current level of about 27 million tonnes. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Polina Devitt)