ASTANA May 26 Tengizchevroil, a Chevron-led
joint venture and Kazakhstan's No.1 oil producer, may
take out loans and issue bonds to finance its $37 billion
expansion project, a senior official of Kazakh state oil firm
KazMunayGaz said on Thursday.
"There are different scenarios, but we think the full (cost
of the project will be financed by borrowing)," KazMunayGaz
deputy chief executive Daniyar Berlibayev told reporters.
