July 18 Chevron Corp is buying an 80 percent interest in two blocks in Iraq's Kurdistan region from India's Reliance Industries Ltd, industry sources said, as the second-largest U.S. oil company follows larger rival Exxon Mobil Corp into the region.

Chevron's purchases in the Sarta and Rovi blocks, in which Austria's OMV AG holds the other 20 percent, are a foray into Iraq for the California oil company after it was not involved in contracts awarded in Iraq's four licensing rounds. (Reporting by by Peg Mackey and Sophie Sassard in London and Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)