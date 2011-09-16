UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
PERTH Sep 16 Chevron Corporation said Friday it has signed an agreement to supply Japan's Kyushu Electric with up to 0.7 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas from its Wheatstone project in Australia.
As part of the agreement, Kyushu Electric will also buy a 1.83 percent stake in the Wheatstone gas field licences and a 1.46 percent interest in the Wheatstone natural gas processing facilities.
Chevron plans to make a final investment decision on the 8.9 million tonne-per-annum project before the end of the year. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Ed Davies)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.