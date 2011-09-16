PERTH Sep 16 Chevron Corporation said Friday it has signed an agreement to supply Japan's Kyushu Electric with up to 0.7 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas from its Wheatstone project in Australia.

As part of the agreement, Kyushu Electric will also buy a 1.83 percent stake in the Wheatstone gas field licences and a 1.46 percent interest in the Wheatstone natural gas processing facilities.

Chevron plans to make a final investment decision on the 8.9 million tonne-per-annum project before the end of the year. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Ed Davies)