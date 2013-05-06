(In May 3 story, corrects spelling to Donziger throughout
instead of Donzinger)
By Casey Sullivan
May 3 The lawyer who has been defending
controversial plaintiffs attorney Steven Donziger in a lawsuit
by Chevron Corp, filed a motion on Friday to withdraw as
counsel, citing Donziger's inability to pay his legal bills.
Attorney John Keker has been representing Donziger since
2011 in a case brought by Chevron alleging that Donziger
fabricated a long-running lawsuit alleging Chevron polluted an
Ecuadorian rainforest. Keker asked to withdraw as Donziger's
attorney in an 11-page motion that blamed New York federal court
Judge Lewis Kaplan for Donziger's financial predicament.
Keker's request to drop out of the case comes as Chevron
aggressively pushes to overturn a $19 billion judgment that it
polluted the rainforest. In its lawsuit against Donziger,
Chevron claimed he used fraudulent tactics such as coordinating
the ghost writing of an environmental report that was held up as
independent.
Keker said Donziger owes him and his San Francisco law firm,
Keker & Van Nest, $1.4 million in unpaid fees. He said Kaplan
allowed Chevron to conduct what he called a prolonged and
expensive litigation process with "dozens of fact depositions
... from Park Avenue to Peru," which caused Donziger's bills to
pile up.
Keker said he filed a request in March that Kaplan better
manage the trial to control legal costs, but Kaplan never
responded. Keker characterized the court as a hostile
environment for Donziger and his defense lawyers.
"Chevron's litigation tactics, which this court has endorsed
and encouraged throughout these proceedings have made the
costs of this litigation unsustainable to Donziger," said Keker.
"More significantly, to even stay alive in this case will
cost another six to ten million dollars in attorney time and
costs. With revenues in the billions of dollars, Chevron can
afford to litigate this case 'until hell freezes over.' But
Donziger can't."
Going forward, Donziger will represent himself in the
Chevron case, Keker said.
Donziger issued a news release on Friday addressing Keker's
withdrawal.
He said he will try to find the resources to rehire his
counsel or to find substitute counsel, but he was not hopeful.
He said Chevron has filed papers indicating it has roughly 2,000
legal personnel and 60 law firms working to evade compliance
with the Ecuador court judgment, including 114 lawyers at Gibson
Dunn & Crutcher, the primary Chevron law firm handling the New
York case.
In contrast, Donziger said that he works out of his
two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan with a non-legal assistant.
A Chevron spokesman said the company's conduct in trial has
been "proportionate to the magnitude of the fraud that's been
committed against our company and our shareholders."
Randy Mastro, a lawyer for Chevron, said Keker's move did
not surprise him.
"No reputable person, organization, or government would want
to be associated with this scheme," he said in a statement.
Judge Kaplan was unavailable for comment on Friday.
(Reporting By Casey Sullivan. Editing by Andre Grenon and Grant
McCool)