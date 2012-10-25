OSLO Oct 25 U.S. energy group Chevron
plans to look for shale gas in Lithuania after buying a stake in
a local oil company that holds a prospecting license, business
daily Verslo Zinios reported on Thursday.
Chevron Global Energy bought 50 percent of
Lithuania-registered oil company LL Investicijos, which holds a
license to prospect for oil and gas at the 2,400 square
kilometre Rietavas field, Verslo Zinios said.
Lithuania Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius confirmed the
investment and said, "Chevron is such a company that is not
afraid to step into Gazprom's field (of influence)," the paper
reported.
Russian gas group Gazprom is the sole gas supplier
to the ex-Soviet Baltic state, now a member of the European
Union and NATO, which has no alternative gas import routes.
Chevron has an option to buy the remaining shares in the
Lithuanian company, previously 50 percent owned by Danish
company Jylland Olie and 50 percent by a local businessman, the
paper said. It did specify which of the two owners has sold
shares.
Officials at Chevron and LL Investicijos could not
immediately be reached for comment.
The U.S. company also plans to take part in a tender to
acquire licenses in two new fields.
The government called a tender in June for shale gas
exploration in a move to cut its energy
dependence.
The Baltic country consumed 3.4 bcm of gas in 2011, all of
which was imported from Russia.