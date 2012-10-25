* Chevron eyes shale gas potential in Lithuania
* Lithuania, Poland among states seeking to decrease
dependence on Russia
OSLO Oct 25 U.S. energy group Chevron
plans to look for shale gas in Lithuania after buying a stake in
a local oil company, the prime minister said on Thursday,
showing the country hopes to follow neighbour Poland in seeking
new supplies.
The government has set energy independence from Russia, its
sole gas supplier, as a key goal. The government could be
ejected from office after elections and it is not clear what
energy path an expected centre-left coalition would take.
"As far as we know, Chevron is entering Lithuania by
acquiring shares of one local company to prospect and explore
for hydrocarbons, for oil and shale gas production," Prime
Minister Andrius Kubilius told a news conference.
"That's a significant event. Our geological estimates show
that Lithuania can hold 480 billion cubic meters (bcm) of shale
gas reserves, with recoverable reserves at 120 bcm," he added.
Business daily Verslo Zinios reported that Chevron Global
Energy had bought 50 percent of Lithuania-registered oil company
LL Investicijos, which holds a licence to prospect for oil and
gas at the 2,400 square kilometre Rietavas field.
Chevron confirmed the report. " ... in the coming months,
this company will commence exploration activities in Lithuania
on behalf of its owners," the company added.
Chevron has an option to buy the remaining shares in the
company, previously 50 percent owned by Danish company Jylland
Olie and 50 percent by a local businessman, the newspaper said.
It did specify which of the two owners has sold shares.
Poland is also keen to develop its shale gas fields
Russian gas group Gazprom is the sole gas supplier
to Lithuania and plays a major role in many eastern European
countries.
The U.S. company also plans to take part in a tender to
acquire licences in two new fields, the newspaper added.
The government called a tender in June for shale gas
exploration in a move to cut its energy
dependence. The Baltic country consumed 3.4 bcm
of gas in 2011, all of which was imported from Russia.