SINGAPORE, April 6 Australia's Gorgon liquefied
natural gas (LNG) export terminal is expected to resume
production within 30 to 60 days after the facility halted output
earlier this month due to mechanical problems, operator Chevron
said on Wednesday.
"A restart of the plant within 30-60 days is estimated at
this time," the company said in a statement.
Production at the Gorgon Project on Barrow Island off the
northwest coast of Western Australia was temporarily halted due
to mechanical issues with the propane refrigerant circuit at the
plant site. The unit helps cool natural gas to a liquid state
for transport on tankers.
"Train 1 ramp-up to full capacity is still expected to occur
over 6 to 8 months from initial start-up (in March) of the
facility. Meanwhile, construction activities continue to
progress on LNG Trains 2 and 3 with timing not affected by the
work on Train 1," the company said.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)