BRIEF-ObsEva SA announces pricing of initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 6.45 million common shares at initial public offering price of $15 per share
MELBOURNE Nov 30 Chevron Corp said on Wednesday it has temporarily halted production from one of its two production units at the Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant off Western Australia.
"Production from Gorgon LNG Train 1 has been temporarily halted as we assess some recent performance variations. Train 2 production is unaffected, and we continue to produce LNG and load cargoes," a spokeswoman for Chevron, operator of Gorgon, said in an emailed statement.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue)
* Us foods announces upsizing and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
* Kornit announces pricing of upsized public offering of ordinary shares