MELBOURNE Jan 21 Chevron Corp, which
has been struggling to lock in long-term sales contracts for its
Australian liquefied natural gas, said it has lined up South
Korean conglomerate SK Group as a new customer from its $54
billion Gorgon LNG project.
Chevron said SK LNG Trading, a subsidiary of SK Group, has
agreed to buy 4.15 million tonnes of LNG over five years
starting in 2017 from Gorgon.
"This agreement is an important step in the
commercialization of Chevron's significant natural gas holdings
in Australia," Pierre Breber, president of Chevron gas and
midstream, said in a statement.
With this deal, Chevron said over the five years from 2017,
more than three-quarters of its share of LNG from Gorgon would
be going to customers in Asia. Gorgon is due to start producing
this year.
A Chevron spokeswoman in Australia declined to comment on
pricing terms on the contract or whether terms had changed
relative to other Gorgon contracts in the wake of a 60 percent
slide in oil prices over the past seven months.
Asian buyers have been reluctant to sign up to the more
traditional 20 year contracts, with competition from LNG exports
from the United States due to begin in 2015, creating
uncertainty for Australia's mega projects.
Australian LNG contracts to Asian customers have typically
been linked to oil prices, which has raised doubt about the
profitability of nearly $200 billion worth of Australian LNG
projects set to start exporting between between late 2014 and
2017.
Chevron is 47.3 percent owner and operator of the massive
Gorgon project. Its partners are ExxonMobil Corp, Royal
Dutch Shell Group, Osaka Gas, Tokyo Gas
and Chubu Electric Power.
The U.S. giant also owns a 64 percent stake in the
Wheatstone LNG project under construction in Australia.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)