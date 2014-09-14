Sept 14 A Gulf of Mexico natural gas pipeline that feeds a main supply point in Louisiana remained shut-in on Sunday following an accident that killed a contractor the day before, Chevron Pipe Line said.

The closed gas pipeline is part of the Henry Hub natural gas hub, the benchmark supply point in the state.

Chevron Pipe Line "is continuing to depressurize the natural gas gathering line offshore Louisiana. This is to allow the safe repair of the site," it said in a statement.

A contractor died and two other workers suffered minor injuries while performing routine maintenance on the pipeline on Saturday.

The company did not say for how long the pipeline would be shut-in.

