MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 14 A Gulf of Mexico natural gas pipeline that feeds a main supply point in Louisiana remained shut-in on Sunday following an accident that killed a contractor the day before, Chevron Pipe Line said.
The closed gas pipeline is part of the Henry Hub natural gas hub, the benchmark supply point in the state.
Chevron Pipe Line "is continuing to depressurize the natural gas gathering line offshore Louisiana. This is to allow the safe repair of the site," it said in a statement.
A contractor died and two other workers suffered minor injuries while performing routine maintenance on the pipeline on Saturday.
The company did not say for how long the pipeline would be shut-in.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 17 Two new crude oil export pipelines will provide enough capacity to ship Canadian production to market until at least the mid 2020s, Enbridge Inc Chief Executive Al Monaco said on Friday, making clear his company's Line 3 should be one of them.
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Saturday it will not accept the company's offer to return to the negotiating table, and called on BHP to clarify its negotiating positions.