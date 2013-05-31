ABUJA May 31 Ten bodies have been found during
a rescue operation off the coast of Nigeria after a tugboat
contracted by Chevron sank on Sunday in rough seas, the
vessel's owner said on Friday.
The Jascon-4 capsized early on Sunday at a mooring point
around 30 km (20 miles) off oil-producing Delta state. Of 12
people who had been on board, one was rescued alive and another
is still missing.
"The search and rescue operation that has been under way
since 26 May has had to be stopped for safety reasons," the
ship's owner West African Ventures said in a statement.
"The vessel, which is located some 30 metres under water in
an upside-down position, has become so unstable that the risk of
injury to our rescue divers has become unacceptably high," said
West African Ventures, which is owned by Sea Trucks Group.
Chevron operates offshore and onshore joint ventures with
the Nigerian National Petroleum Corp and says it spends around
$3 billion a year on its Nigerian operations.
The U.S. energy firm's 2012 net daily production from Nigeria
was 238,000 barrels of crude oil, 165 million cubic feet of
natural gas and 4,000 barrels of liquefied petroleum gas.