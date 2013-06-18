* Chevron selling five Nigerian blocks in total
* Stake in reserves around 200-250 million oil barrels
* Nigerian firms, partnered with foreign firms, to bid
By Joe Brock
ABUJA, June 18 U.S.-based Chevron Corp
is selling five Nigerian shallow-water oil blocks, the company
said on Tuesday, the latest oil major seeking to dispose of
assets in Africa's biggest producer.
Royal Dutch Shell, Italy's Eni and
France's Total have sold several Nigerian onshore
blocks in recent years, while U.S. firm ConocoPhillips
is selling its Nigerian businesses to Oando Energy for
about $1.79 billion.
Nigeria wants more direct ownership of its oil and gas,
either through the state oil company or local firms, raising
concerns among foreign oil majors they may lose smaller assets
for nothing if they don't sell now, industry experts say.
Nigeria also suffers from widespread oil theft and an
at-times difficult relationships with local communities, driving
up the costs of operating there, while a long-delayed energy
bill is stuck in parliament, adding to industry uncertainty.
Yet foreign oil majors like Shell, Exxon Mobil and
Chevron remain keen on expanding offshore Nigeria and want to
keep hold of their biggest producing fields onshore, so any
disposals have tended to be of smaller, more marginal onshore
assets.
Chevron is selling its 40 percent stake in OML 52, 53 and 55
in the Niger Delta, the company said in a statement on Tuesday,
after announcing the sale of the same-sized stake in OML 83 and
OML 85 last week.
The sale will be handled by French Bank BNP Paribas
, oil and banking sources told Reuters. The bank did
not immediately respond to request for comment.
Chevron said it would prefer to sell to local Nigerian
companies, in line with government regulations on boosting local
ownership of its oil.
It said the disposal would bring down operating costs,
improve efficiency and provide other smaller businesses,
particularly Nigerian indigenous companies, opportunities to
grow. "Chevron ... remains commitment to Nigeria," it added,
noting it had been in the country for more than 50 years.
First Hydrocarbon Nigeria, which has partnered with
London-listed Afren on previous Nigeria deals, has
already expressed interest in at least one block, oil sources
said.
Chevron's share of the five blocks would amount to reserves
of between 200 million and 250 million barrels of combined crude
oil and condensate, two oil industry sources told Reuters.
It did not disclose the reserves held in the blocks or what
it expects to earn from the sales.
When Shell sold its blocks, although little-known local
companies won the bids, they were partnered by smaller foreign
firms, including Heritage Oil, Eland Oil, Afren
and Poland's Kulcsk Oil Ventures.