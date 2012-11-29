* Follows major disruptions to exports in W. Africa
* Kuito loadings resume after repair work
GENEVA Nov 29 U.S. oil major Chevron's Angolan
subsidiary Cabinda Gulf Oil Company lifted a month-long force
majeure at the Kuito offshore oil terminal on Nov. 27, Chevron
said on Thursday
The end of force majeure will likely come as a relief to oil
traders active in the west African market where theft and
flooding in Nigeria has also caused disruptions to exports.
A Chevron spokesman added that there was no impact on
production at Kuito as the necessary repair work on a mooring
line coincided with planned maintenance.
Still, the repairs affected oil loadings at the terminal
over the past month, although these resumed this week, Chevron
added.
Angola is Africa's second largest oil producer after Nigeria
and the Kuito platform typically loads two 920,000 barrel
tankers a month.
Shell also lifted the last of three force majeures on its
Nigerian oil and gas exports on Thursday, declaring production
restored for Forcados crude.
But force majeures, a clause that allows companies to
suspend contractual obligations in the face of unexpected
events, on Nigerian grades operated by Exxon Mobil and Eni
remain in place.