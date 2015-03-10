March 10 Chevron Corp
* CEO John Watson says 80 percent production linked to oil
prices, says "this is the right positioning and will benefit us
in the long run"
* CEO says geothermal business in Indonesia, Philippines
"very nicely profitable"
* CEO says received "excellent value" from recent sale of
some pipeline, power assets
* Says has positive cash returns on existing production "for
the most part"
* Says expects global natural gas demand to jump 45 percent
by 2035
* Says expects global LNG demand to almost double by 2025,
mostly in pacific basin
* Increases divestment plan, now expects to sell $15 billion
worth of assets by 2017, up from $10 billion plan
* Says has reduced Permian shale drilling costs per foot by
20 percent, completion costs by 28 percent
* Says 375 wells planned for Permian shale this year
* Says four wells currently producing at Jack/St. Malo
project in Gulf of Mexico, expects additional six online this
year
* Says Gorgon LNG project has begun domestic gas export
* Says Wheatstone LNG project now 57 percent complete
* CEO says "we're quite sober about (oil) prices in 2015"
* CEO says not expecting OPEC to cut production, balance oil
markets this year
* CEO says expects to make final investment decision on
Kazakhstan project this year
* CEO says expects to "consume less cash" in 2016 than 2015
* CEO says expects to maintain AA credit rating
* Says having success in cutting costs for land-based rigs,
well construction
* Says if not able to cut costs from all suppliers, "we'll
move to re-bid contracts"
* Says Gorgon LNG project's second and third trains should
be online next year
* Says expects to restart Angola LNG project in the fourth
quarter of 2015
* Says large M&A deal "not something we need to do right now
and certainly not my first priority"
* CEO says Venezuelan operations remain profitable
* CEO again calls for United States to fully lift oil export
ban
* CEO says main focus among U.S. shales is Permian,
Marcellus
* CEO says doesn't want to signal looking for M&A in any
specific U.S. shale play
* CEO permitting underway for fourth train at Gorgon LNG
project
* Reaffirms forecast for daily output to reach 3.1 million
barrels of oil equivalent by 2017
