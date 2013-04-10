April 10 Chevron Corp, the
second-largest U.S. oil company, said on Wednesday its output
declined in the first two months of the first quarter from the
previous quarter due to maintenance in the Gulf of Mexico as
well as weather-related downtime elsewhere.
Chevron's average U.S. oil-equivalent production of oil and
gas from wells fell to 663,000 barrels per day in January and
February from an average 674,000 for the entire fourth quarter.
Worldwide, the company's output came off a fourth quarter
when it hit its highest level since mid-2011, with the company
producing 2.64 million bpd in the first two months of the
quarter, down from 2.67 million in the fourth quarter.