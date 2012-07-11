BRASILIA, July 11 A report on the causes of a November oil spill in Brazil in an offshore field operated by Chevron Corp will likely be ready next week, Magda Chambriard, director general of oil regulator ANP, said on Wednesday.

Chevron, the second-largest U.S. oil company, will be exempt from a higher spill fine schedule drawn up in the wake of the November spill, Chambriard told reporters at Brazil's Senate.

Brazil's congress is unlikely to vote on a new oil royalty bill until after nationwide municipal elections in October, Chambriard added.

(Reporting by Leondardo Goy in Brasilia; Writing by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)