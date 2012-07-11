ANALYSIS-Long-term investors shy away as hot money fuels commodity rallies
* Commodities outperform equities for first time in five years
BRASILIA, July 11 A report on the causes of a November oil spill in Brazil in an offshore field operated by Chevron Corp will likely be ready next week, Magda Chambriard, director general of oil regulator ANP, said on Wednesday.
Chevron, the second-largest U.S. oil company, will be exempt from a higher spill fine schedule drawn up in the wake of the November spill, Chambriard told reporters at Brazil's Senate.
Brazil's congress is unlikely to vote on a new oil royalty bill until after nationwide municipal elections in October, Chambriard added.
(Reporting by Leondardo Goy in Brasilia; Writing by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Commodities outperform equities for first time in five years
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The Republican-controlled Senate voted on Friday to repeal a controversial U.S. securities disclosure rule adopted by the Obama administration to curb corruption at big oil, gas and mining companies.
MINSK/MOSCOW, Feb 3 Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday a Russian move to create border zones near his country's frontier looked like a political attack and that Moscow had threatened to halve oil supplies to Minsk.