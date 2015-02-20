(Fixes date to Feb 20 from Feb 19. No changes to text.)
WILLISTON, N.D. Feb 20 Chevron Corp,
the second-largest U.S.-based oil producer, said on Friday its
oil and natural gas reserves fell 1 percent last year.
The company had proved reserves of 11.1 billion barrels of
oil equivalent on Dec. 31, roughly 1 percent lower than the end
of 2013.
About 20 percent of the reserves were in Kazakhstan and 19
percent were in the United States, Chevron said.
Proved reserves is a measurement of oil and natural gas
reserves that can be successfully recovered using existing
technology.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)