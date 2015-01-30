(Adds commentary on possibilty of future repurchases; update
By Ernest Scheyder
WILLISTON, N.D. Jan 30 Chevron Corp
halted its 2015 share repurchase program on Friday, a move
designed to conserve cash amid tumbling oil prices and its
latest cost-cutting step after slashing capital spending.
The buyback decision took Wall Street by surprise, with
shares of the No. 2 U.S. oil producer falling as much as 4
percent after the announcement on a conference call with
investors.
Chevron repurchased $5 billion worth of shares in 2014,
helping its float shrink nearly 2 percent from 2013 levels.
In announcing the buyback curtailment on the call, Chief
Financial Officer Pat Yarrington cited "the change in market
conditions," a reference to the roughly 60 percent drop in crude
oil prices since last June.
Earlier Friday, Chevron said it would cut 2015 capital
expenditures by 13 percent. The move echoed similar steps
earlier this week by Royal Dutch Shell, Hess Corp
, ConocoPhillips and others to conserve cash in
an environment where the crude price drop shows little sign of
abating.
Amid the cutbacks, Chief Executive Officer John Watson
stressed that Chevron's dividend, currently $1.07 per quarter,
remained the "highest priority" for the company's balance sheet.
Many investors have long been drawn to Chevron for its high
dividend.
Comparing buybacks to a "flywheel," a rotational device that
can store or disperse energy as needed, Watson said future
repurchases were possible.
"If we get to a circumstance where we are generating cash
flow and we don't see other opportunities, we've got no
reticence at all to repurchase shares if we think that is a
better opportunity for us," he said.
CAUTION IN LNG MARKET
The buyback freeze and capex cut are part of Chevron's
efforts to curb spending, with "significant cost-reduction
efforts underway," Watson said. He added that layoffs are
possible.
If oil prices do not recover, "you will see lower spending,
absolutely," he said.
As part of that approach, Chevron is "significantly pacing"
its spending on the Kitimat liquefied natural gas (LNG) project
in Canada. Apache Corp last year sold its stake to
Woodside Petroleum Ltd.
Chevron has not determined whether to fully commit to
Kitimat, a decision that doesn't appear coming anytime soon,
Watson said.
"I think people are pretty cautious right now in the LNG
market," Watson said.
Chevron expects the long-delayed Gorgon LNG project in
Australia to record its first sales this year, and that its
Wheatstone LNG project, also in Australia, should start up by
late 2016. Even with the uncertainty in energy markets, getting
Gorgon online is the company's highest priority this year,
Watson said.
Chevron said 2015 output would rise at most by 3 percent
from 2014 production of 2.57 million barrels of oil equivalent
per day.
The San Ramon, California-based company stuck to its goal of
lifting output to 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2017.
The stock was down 2.4 percent to $100.55 in afternoon
trading.
