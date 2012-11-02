* Profit ex-items $2.55/share, misses $2.83 analysts' view
* Production extends 2012 slide, down to 2.52 mln bpd
* Shares drop 2.5 percent
By Braden Reddall
Nov 2 Chevron Corp posted earnings on
Friday that were much lower than expected as maintenance
exacerbated a decline this year in oil and natural gas
production, and shares of the second-largest U.S. oil company
slid 2.5 percent.
Third-quarter production fell to 2.52 million barrels of oil
equivalent per day from 2.60 million bpd a year earlier. With a
fourth-quarter bounce expected, Chevron expected 2012 production
to average about 2.6 million bpd, or 97 percent of its original
2.68 million bpd target.
Increasing output from the wellhead is a struggle for many
big oil companies, including Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal
Dutch Shell. With oil and gas assets tightly controlled
by the countries where they are located, the majors are left to
drill in pricier areas on land and offshore.
Smaller U.S. oil company Hess Corp, on the other
hand, delivered on Friday a strong increase in profits and
production owning to its interest in the Bakken oil basin in
North Dakota, and a resurgent Libya operation.
For Chevron, the third quarter was marred by a huge fire at
its Richmond refinery in California that damaged the crude unit
there and now expected to be repaired in the first quarter.
However, the company said this had a limited impact on
third-quarter earnings, which were hit hard by weak marketing
margins.
Overall, third-quarter net income fell to $5.25 billion, or
$2.69 per share, from $7.83 billion, or $3.92 per share, a year
earlier. Earnings dropped 17 percent to $5.1 billion in the oil
and gas production business and plunged 65 percent to $689
million in the refining, or downstream, operation.
"Downstream was the primary culprit behind the miss,"
Simmons & Co analysts said in a note to investors.
The reported profit included about $600 million from an
asset sale gain, offset by a negative foreign exchange impact,
they said. Leaving out certain items, Chevron earned $2.55 per
share, compared with the analysts' average estimate of $2.83,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Chief Executive Officer John Watson said that, apart from
heavy planned oilfield maintenance, pricing for its output was
also weaker. This was in part because of the oversupplied U.S.
market for natural gas liquids, while the average Brent oil
price of $110 per barrel was down $2 from a year before.
A storm cut into Gulf of Mexico production, while planned
maintenance in Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom caused the
majority of the production decline outside the United States,
according to Chevron.
One downstream bright spot was that Chevron's smaller North
American refineries in British Columbia and Salt Lake City were
running discounted crude piped in from the Bakken, said Mike
Wirth, executive vice president for downstream and chemicals.
A large spread between U.S. oil prices and international
benchmark Brent has emerged due to the combination of a surge in
North American oil production along with subdued U.S. demand and
the limited ability to ship it out to international markets.
"On this crude disconnect, it is like real estate," Wirth
told analysts on a conference call. "It is location, location,
location, and our large coastal refineries are distant from
where these advantages really are."
More broadly, Wirth said he was pessimistic about near-term
demand for refined products based on the sales figures he saw in
Asia and elsewhere.
Shares of Chevron were down 2.5 percent at $108.67 in early
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.