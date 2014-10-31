(Adds earnings comparisons, stock movement)
Oct 31 Chevron Corp posted a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday as lower crude
prices boosted its refinery operations, helping to offset
sagging oil and gas production.
The company posted third-quarter net income of $5.59
billion, or $2.95 per share, compared with $4.95 billion, or
$2.57 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected earnings of $2.55 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Production fell nearly 1 percent to 2.57 million barrels of
oil equivalent per day as new wells failed to offset declines at
old ones.
The company's downstream unit, which owns refineries
throughout the world, posted a nearly fourfold jump in profit to
$1.39 billion as the cheaper crude oil prices boosted margins.
Shares of Chevron rose 1.4 percent to $118.20 in premarket
trading.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)