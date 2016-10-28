HOUSTON Oct 28 Oil producer Chevron Corp said on Friday its quarterly profit fell 35 percent due to low crude prices.

The company posted a third-quarter net income of $1.28 billion, or 68 cents per share, compared with $2.04 billion, or $1.09 per share, in the year-ago period.

Production fell about 1 percent to 2.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)